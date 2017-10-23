Calgary woman's wheelchair stolen in garage break-in; police ask for tips

CALGARY — A Calgary woman and police are appealing to the public for help after someone made off with her electric wheelchair during a break and enter at a residence.

Police say someone pried open the door of a garage at a home in the 1500 block of Mardale Way N.E. sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18th.

Once inside the garage, police say the thief took a black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair that is worth almost $10,000.

Verna Janzen, who is 84, says she can't use her wheelchair in her house, so she leaves it in her garage to get around the neighbourhood.

She says she hasn't a clue who would be so "cruel" as to take it.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a wheelchair with serial number 09GE000007.

“I called the police and somebody pried the door open with a crowbar or something. Broke the door and took my wheelchair and the mechanisms that go with it,” Janzen said.