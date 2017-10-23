Crowchild upgrades slated to begin next Monday

Some major changes are coming to Crowchild Trail along the bridge that spans the Bow River starting next week, and with those changes will come some growing pains.

The city is beginning work on Monday to add an extra lane in each direction to the bridge, as well as alter the ramps leading to it.

The work will impact traffic in an area that's already known for being a bottleneck at rush hour. However, the city is promising no lane closures during peak hours for the duration of the project.

Many of Coun. Evan Woolley's constituents in Ward 8 will bear the brunt of any traffic delays as they try to make their way across the river, or seek alternate routes along 14 Street through the downtown, or at Shaganappi Trail and Sarcee Trail.

Woolley said any slow downs will be worth it in the long run.

"This is a construction project that's going to make things go way better once it's done," he said, noting the $87 million project isn't just on the bridge itself, but also on sound barriers along the route.

Drivers can expect a new 50 kilometre an hour speed limit between 17 Ave SW and 16 Ave NW, as well as narrowed traffic lanes for the next year.

The work is scheduled to start Monday and run until the fall of 2019.

For the first portion of the project, beginning on Oct. 30, drivers can expect one or two lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays, and one-lane closures during that same time frame on the weekends.

The upgrades won't just affect vehicles; one week after the start, on Nov. 6, the pedestrian walkway underneath the traffic level will also be closed to walkers and cyclists.

Gary Millard, director of Bike Calgary, made sure a notice went up on the association's webpage. He said the majority of cyclists are heading into the core, so it won't really affect them much.

"There are a few people who live in Sunalta who are heading north to the university, and you're going to have to go quite a bit out of your way to find another crossing," Millard said.

The next closest crossings for pedestrian or cyclists are either east, at Edworthy Park, or west at 14 Street.

The work will not completely eliminate the bottlenecks that form due to the lights at Kensington, on the north side of the river, and Woolley noted that although council approved a plan to eventually have the road pass under Kensington, that project is so far unfunded.