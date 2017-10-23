Flu shots now available for Calgarians

Calgarians are lining up for the needle as this year’s influenza vaccine is officially available.

At pharmacies, select physician offices and Alberta Health Services Influenza Clinics, the lines were already out the door on day one.

“Those are the people that get it,” Dr. Judy MacDonald, the AHS medical officer for the Calgary zone. “They realize that influenza is serious and they want to be first in line to get their influenza vaccine, on the first day, so it’s good that people are taking it seriously.”

For Allison St. Germain, mother of two young children, it’s important to get the vaccinated as quickly as possible. A few tears from the needle are worth it if it wards away days of bed rest.

“It’s hard because it usually takes out the whole family,” she said. “I’m a stay-at-home mom, so I don’t really get sick days. When they’re sick, and I get sick, then we’re all in it together for the long run – so we like to keep them vaccinated so we can avoid as many down days as possible.”

This year’s vaccine protects against a number of type A and type B strains of influenza. Notably, it protects against strain AH3, which was seen last year and can be particularly serious.

This year the nasal spray is not available through AHS – only the needle – but MacDonald said a few pharmacies might still offer it.

Influenza is not just a concern for infants and seniors – MacDonald stressed that even healthy people can get knocked down hard by infection.

“Some people might think influenza is just a mild respiratory illness, maybe similar to the cold,” she said. “But in actual fact, influenza is a serious respiratory infection. Even healthy people can have a severe infection and end up in hospital or worse. It’s not something you should take light. The vaccine is the best way you can protect yourself and others.”

Last year, 1,600 Albertans were hospitalized due to influenza.

This year's clinics are located at:

- South Calgary Health Centre at 31 Sunpark Plaza S.E.

- Brentwood Village Mall at 3630 Brentwood Road N.W.

- Northgate at 495 36 Street N.E.

- Richmond Road Diagnostic Treatment at 302 1820 Richmond Road S.W.