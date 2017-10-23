Four new faces, 11 incumbents sworn into Calgary city council

The four city councillors who took an oath to serve Calgary for the first time on Monday appeared ready to roll up their sleeves and get down to business.

Council rookies Jyoti Gondek, George Chahal, Jeff Davison and Jeromy Farkas were officially sworn in as councillors during a ceremony at city hall alongside 11 incumbents.

Their enthusiasm was clear – as were their nerves.

“The work starts now,” said freshly-sworn in Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison, who describes himself on his campaign website as an entrepreneur and runs his own communications company.

“I think there’s a great dynamic of people … I think we all bring the right amount of experience to the table," Davison told reporters after the official ceremony.

All four of the new councillors favoured belt-tightening of the city’s budget in their campaign platforms and Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek reiterated her desire to start pouring over the books.

“We need to practice better money management – there’s a lot of concern about the vacancies downtown and how we’re going to get those filled and how we’re going to keep generating the kind of revenue we need to run a great city,” Gondek said.

There's no time to waste, as orientation for the new kids on the block starts Tuesday and council’s first regular meeting will convene on Nov. 5.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, no stranger to the ceremony’s proceedings, said he would be asking council to extend a program to cap business taxes for another year.

"I am relatively confident that we will be able to come to council with a budget that both minimizes any tax increases and holds the line on services," Nenshi said.

One of the first tasks at hand will be finding funding for the Calgary Police Service it requested a $14.3 million budget increase earlier this year to hire approximately 55 new employees.

"I'm confident we'll be able to identify the funds to accommodate that pretty realistic request as well," Nenshi said.

Ward 11 Coun. Jeromy Farkas, one of the younger faces to ever sit at Calgary’s council table, said he'll be hitting the ground running.

“I campaigned on the fact that I think there’s a spending problem with tax increases and excessive inflation and growth," Farkas, who has a degree in political science from the University of Calgary and was previously a senior fellow at the Manning Foundation, said.

"So when it comes to closing that gap, we have to be able to do more with the same," he said, but added he's focused on earning the respect of his colleagues first and foremost.

Ward 5 Coun. George Chahal, a first-generation Canadian with a background in finance, real estate and environmental design, ran in Ward 3 in 2007 but missed the council chamber by 33 votes.

Speaking as a city councillor for the first time a decade later, Chahal said he thinks having four new members on council will provide Calgary with some new perspectives.