Police search for wheelchair stolen from 93-year-old Calgary woman
The wheelchair was stolen from her detached garage in northeast Calgary earlier this month
A 93-year-old Calgary woman has been left without her electric wheelchair after a robber stole it during a break and enter earlier this month.
According to the Calgary Police Service, sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, unknown culprits broke into a detached garage located in the 1500 block of Mardale Way NE, by prying open the man door.
Once inside, the culprits allegedly stole a black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair— worth almost $10,000.
No suspect descriptions are available.
Investigators are asking anyone who deals with or is purchasing a second-hand wheelchair to be on the lookout.
The stolen wheelchair’s serial number is #09GE000007
Anyone with information about the location of the wheelchair, or the break-in, is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.