Police search for wheelchair stolen from 93-year-old Calgary woman

A 93-year-old Calgary woman has been left without her electric wheelchair after a robber stole it during a break and enter earlier this month.

According to the Calgary Police Service, sometime between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, unknown culprits broke into a detached garage located in the 1500 block of Mardale Way NE, by prying open the man door.

Once inside, the culprits allegedly stole a black Invacare TDX-SP electric wheelchair— worth almost $10,000.

No suspect descriptions are available.

Investigators are asking anyone who deals with or is purchasing a second-hand wheelchair to be on the lookout.

The stolen wheelchair’s serial number is #09GE000007