RCMP find woman's body at Chateau Lake Louise
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating; autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday
RCMP in Lake Louise have brought in the Major Crimes Unit to investigate the discovery of a woman's body in a hotel room.
Officers were called to the Chateau Lake Louise around 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon to check on the welfare of an occupant.
Inside they found the body of a woman.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Police do not believe there is a risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3811, or to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.