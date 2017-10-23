News / Calgary

RCMP find woman's body at Chateau Lake Louise

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating; autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday

Lake Louise RCMP are releasing few details after the discovery of a body in a hotel room in the scenic town.

RCMP in Lake Louise have brought in the Major Crimes Unit to investigate the discovery of a woman's body in a hotel room.

Officers were called to the Chateau Lake Louise around 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon to check on the welfare of an occupant.

Inside they found the body of a woman.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Police do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3811, or to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

