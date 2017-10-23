Start up costs too much for province to get into pot: Alberta Party

The investment required for the provincial government to set up and run recreational cannabis retail stores in Alberta wouldn’t be worth the initial start up costs, according to Alberta Party Caucus leader Greg Clark.

Clark estimates the move, currently being mulled over alongside private models, would add at least $168 million to Alberta’s deficit.

“Our very conservative estimate shows the folly of creating a brand-new government bureaucracy to do something the private sector is better suited to,” Clark said. “And while the costs are substantial, our estimate doesn’t include ongoing administrative costs related to expanding Alberta’s bureaucracy to run the retail system.”

University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe said while Clark’s cost estimate is likely in the right ballpark, it’s important to distinguish accumulating debt from adding to a government’s deficit.

“(The costs) would be something that doesn’t directly affect the government of Alberta’s deficit,” Tombe told Metro.

He said in order to set up and stock retail cannabis stores, the province would likely set up a separate crown corporation which would either issue a bond and borrow money from creditors or get a loan from the Alberta government.

“It would be structured along the same lines of what any business loan would be, and as long as the cannabis retail stores are operated in a way that makes money, then that would contribute to the bottom line and even potentially shrink the deficit,” Tombe explained.

“Whether or not the accumulation of this debt in order to build and stock those stores makes sense or not is a separate question,” he added.

A privatized recreational cannabis retail model would also be more responsive to consumer demand, according to Clark, because of the investment that will be needed to keep up.