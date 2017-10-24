Alberta not offering blank cheque for Amazon HQ2: Bilous

Alberta's minister of Economic Development and Trade says he's satisfied with the package the province put forward as part of a bid to get Amazon's HQ2 headquarters in this province.

"The day that we share what the province offered as a package, I think you'll agree that – one, we were very creative, and two, we were very strategic," said Deron Bilous during a phone-in conference from a European trade mission.

Over 200 cities and jurisdictions from around North America submitted bid proposals to host Amazon's HQ2. Many places offered billions in tax concessions and incentives to sweeten the deal.

Although Alberta hasn't said what it offered up, both Bilous and Calgary officials with knowledge of the bid made it clear that tax breaks were not on the table.

"We looked at other opportunities to provide support for Edmonton and Calgary in a way that is not just cutting a blank cheque or offering deep and massive tax concessions to the company," said Bilous.

He said looking at other cities' offering up billions made him wonder how desperate they are to snag a company like Amazon.