Calgary Fire Department extinguishes house fire in Whitehorn

A family of four and their three dogs have been displaced after a fire broke out at their northeast Calgary home on Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene after a neighbour noticed dark smoke and the smell of burning plastic coming from the home on Whiteview Close NE.

Crews found flames coming from the rear of the bungalow. They cut holes in the roof to attack the fire from above.

The owner of the home arrived and let three dogs out the front door as the fire department was battling the blaze.