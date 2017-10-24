Calgary firm dedicated to user-focused architecture

The architects over at Lemay and Toker have a different approach to building an office.

This week, Dedre Toker and her team were invited to speak at the World Design Summit in Montreal. The summit covers a range of topics, from interior design to sustainability and urbanism.

Toker was talking about their take on work spaces – and how before the design process even begins, they talk to the people who will be working in it.

“It’s kind of unique, I think, because we look at it from both the executive vision of where they’re heading strategically, and looking at the employee values and what matters with them,” she explained.

Their current client is ATB Financial, and in one of their recent re-designs they sat down with the people who worked in the office to get some ideas to motivate them. The concern with this approach is the employees may ask for things that the company can’t afford, causing strain, especially in these economic times. Also, the employee requests may not align with the companies values.

However, Toker found this often is not the case.

“If you actually ask employees what they want, they’re pretty rational and pretty thoughtful,” she said. “They know what space will inspire them and make them happy, and proving that space will actually make them more productive. We’re saying, guidelines are fine to give consistency, but as a control measure, it’s maybe not the best way to work.”

What most employees ask for are things to help them work better, like spaces where they can collaborate easier.

In fact, it’s actually many of the same things that were incorporated into Toker’s own re-design at her current office.

“I like to work in different spaces each day. I don’t like to sit in one spot,” she explained. “I like to be able to connect with the outdoors – see a view and get some daylight. Sometimes I like to stand, sometimes I like to sit. I really come to the office to interact with others; otherwise I could work from home. So I come in here, spend time with my community, so we have a lot of community spaces in our office that allow people to interact at different levels.”