Calgary man pays off debt after three years of nomadic living

In December of 2013, Geoffrey Westlock set out on a journey to rid himself of debt.

Nearly four years later, he has reached his goal.

Summer and winter, Westlock has been living in a travel trailer for three years, trying to minimize his expenses so he could put money towards $15,000 in credit card debt.

"I spent $50,000 to pay back the credit cards," said Westlock. "They take forever to pay off because of the interest."

He would park his trailer in various places around Calgary while still working during the day.

He said on weekends he would often set up in a Walmart parking lot. The retailer is well-known for allowing campers to be set up overnight in their parking lots.

Metro caught up with the Calgary man and his trailer in Banff, where he was taking a well-deserved week-long vacation.

The vacation was something he'd been budgeting for because he knew the final payment was coming.

"I'm just relaxing," he said. "I'm going to go to the Keg to have a nice supper."

Westlock said when he started out, he came to the realization that he was just treading water – making minimum payments on his debt, and not saving any money.

Many financial advisors advise paying off debt with the highest interest first, but Westlock did things his own way. He started out by paying off his smallest debt.

He said once that smallest debt was gone, it freed up those minimum payments to be applied to the next largest debt.

"I call this the snowball theory of debt elimination," said Westlock.

Another budgeting trick he used was to cash out his paycheque and budget the money for different purposes in six different wallets.

It wasn't all sacrifice. One of Westlock's wallets was for entertainment.

Now that his paycheque belongs to him once again, Westlock said he isn't about to squander it. For now, he'll stick with living in the camper.

"I've frozen my tuchus off to pay the banks, why not freeze my tuchus off to pay myself?" he asked.

He plans to save up a few months of living expenses as a cushion, and eventually purchase some land outside the city.

He thinks anyone struggling with debt can follow his lead, just by keeping track of expenses and doing some loose budgeting.