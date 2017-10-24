Calgary's annual Veterans Food Drive asks for monetary donations instead

Too much food – it’s not a bad problem to have.

The Veterans Food Bank and Calgary Poppy Bank found they had enough resources to help the veterans they support before the annual food drives officially kicked off, their long-time supporters at the Canadian Legacy Project announced Tuesday.

Last year’s Veterans Food Drive was the most successful in its 10-year history and early commitments from schools, corporations and Calgarians this year have more than taken care of 2017’s needs, according to Canadian Legacy Project president David Howard.

“We have been overwhelmed with support,” Howard told Metro. “We’re confident that we’ll have excess food donations this year.”

Instead of non-perishables, the charitable organization is asking Calgarians to donate directly to their 2017 Veterans Funding Drive this year.

Their goal is to raise at least $500,000, which would support the Canadian Legacy Projects’ programs for veterans in need.

They help link vets in the Calgary area to affordable housing, employment opportunities and mental health support, including PTSD service dogs. The charity is also behind the annual Field of Crosses which is set up along Memorial Drive each year.

Howard said food donations that have already been collected will gladly be donated to the Mustard Seed and Veterans Food Bank, which is run by the Calgary Poppy Fund.

“They feed our homeless veterans daily,” Howard said.

It’s estimated that an estimated 160 veterans in Calgary are homeless.

Calgarians can donate to the Canadian Legacy Project’s 2017 Funding Drive online or by mailing a cheque to their offices in Calgary, located at 900, 2424 4 Street SW. Crown Surplus, located at 1005 11 Street SE, will also accept food and cash donations between Nov. 1 – 15.