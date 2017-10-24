Diabetic Albertans angered by CRA tax credit denial

In the past year, nothing has changed about Shayne Baumgartner—yet somehow the federal government thinks so.

The 23-year-old Alberta man had been qualifying for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) due to his Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) since he was 14, now, almost a decade later, the government has declined his application.

“I’m not disabled anymore according to them—but nothing has changed about me,” he said. “It made me angry. It just doesn’t make sense.”

The Canadian government has come under fire in recent months as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) had begun denying diabetics who have previously been approved from collecting the DTC.

“It’s so convoluted, this whole process,” said Joan King, lead in government relations and advocacy for Alberta for Diabetes Canada. “We went from a situation that’s awful, to a situation that’s really awful.“

Baumgartner said he’s financially secure, and fortunately he won’t suffer too much without the credit—but he’s worried for others.

“They won’t be able to use insulin pumps or constant glucose monitors anymore because they personally can’t afford it and now the government has decided they don’t deserve this tax credit,” he said.

Kristin Stringer is the mother of two T1D daughters. Her 13-year-old has been approved for the credit, while her 12-year-old daughter hasn’t yet applied having only been diagnosed in May.

Stringer said her family relies on the tax credit to pay for diabetic supplies that aren't covered by their insurance— such as components for constant glucose monitors (CGM)— and the tax credit eases the financial burden of the disease on her family.

“It’s the fact that we’re able to manage the finances of the CGM is amazing—because there are so many unexpected costs that come along with type 1,” she said.

Stringer said she’s worried about what will happen when her daughters have to re-apply for the DTC as adults.

“It makes us have discussions with our daughters, who don’t even have any idea what they want to be when they grow up, about how important it will be for them to have a job with medical benefits down the road,” she said.

Further, Stringer and Baumgartner take issue with the CRA’s requirement that diabetics prove they spend 14 hours a week doing specific things that the CRA has qualified for the DTC.

“I heard them talking about how technology makes managing diabetes easier, and in some ways it gives us more knowledge, but it doesn’t take away the burden of time management,” said Stringer.

King said the CRA has made it almost impossible for adult Canadians to qualify because as children the time of the parents is counted as well.

“They don’t let you count the time it takes to carb count, to treat lows and highs, or how long you have a device attached to you,” she said. “It’s far more complicated than most people understand and it requires around the clock care.”

Calgary Centre Liberal MP Kent Hehr, federal minister of sports and persons with disabilities, said the government is committed to ensuring Canadians have access to the credits they’re entitled to.

“The concerns raised by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and other groups‎, are worrisome and I have discussed those concerns with my Cabinet colleagues,” he said, adding that the national revenue minister will be meeting with the CRA to discuss the issue.

Sarah Hoffman, Alberta’s health minister, said she fully expects the federal government to respond to these concerns.