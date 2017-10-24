Environmental Hearing into Ring Road wetland impact ends Wednesday

Allie Tuck says she isn’t an environmental warrior — she just wants the province to take another look at how it’s building the southwest ring road through the Weaselhead.

Tuck and another Calgarian, Jeff Brookman, had their arguments against Alberta Transportation’s plan to build a berm through the Weaselhead park heard by the Environmental Appeals Board on Monday.

They’re arguing against the destruction of wetlands in the park, even though the province had already approved the plan to build the road by way of bringing in fill for much of the area, and constructing a bridge over the Elbow River.

At issue are four specific wetlands along the path of the road. Tuck and others say a longer bridge would have a smaller footprint and be less destructive to the wetlands.

“Alberta has great engineers, smart people quite capable of doing better,” said Tuck. “We’re not talking expensive — we’re just talking about being intelligent and putting a really solid project together.”

The three-day hearing is set to wrap up Wednesday. The board’s decision — expected within 30 days — will then go to Environment Minister

Shannon Phillips, who can either choose to follow the recommendation or not.

However Tuck expressed concern about the impartiality of the environment ministry, because she said officials with that department were speaking on behalf of Alberta Transportation, which had a chance to defend its plans at the hearing.

“We think that’s pretty

unfair that they’re advocating for Alberta Transportation,” she said. “We brought that up to our counsel.”

In a statement to Metro, Transportation Minister Brian Mason said the contractor working on the ring road already has the necessary permits in place to build a bridge over the Elbow River.

“The Environmental Appeals Board hearing is focused on four wetlands and how they relate to the construction of some roadway sections and construction of an interchange,” said Mason.

“We respect the process and don’t believe it’s appropriate to comment any further while this independent regulatory process is underway.”

There’s pressure on the province to get the ring road done by May of 2022. If not, the land seceded by the Tsuut’ina First Nation reverts back to them.