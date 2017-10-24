News / Calgary

Indigenous history and perspectives introduced into Alberta curriculums

FNMI contributions, history, to be taught in six subjects

Meagan Lundgren is using the Secret Path in her Grade 7 ELA class. Here students show off their visual journals. (L to R Marcus Kelly, 12, Seif Hafez, 12 and Taya Nield, 12).

The Alberta government is bringing Canada’s dark past into the light with the introduction of First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FMNI) history and contributions to life into the province’s school curriculums.

Education Minister David Eggen made the announcement on Tuesday at Dr. Martha Cohen School in Calgary. He said all students will learn about the history and legacy of residential schools and the history of FNMI in Canada as a part of the province’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

“The tools help them strengthen their ability to bring First Nations, Métis and Inuit history, cultures, languages, perspectives, and contributions alive in their classrooms and into the lives of students and staff,” he said.

Education minister David Eggen on Tuesday at Dr. Martha Cohen school in Calgary announcing new FNMI curriculums and resources.

Lesson plans have already been developed for grades 1 to 9 in English language arts, fine arts, science and social studies—with high school lesson plans in the works to be launched in the spring of 2018.

Eggen said he knows that teaching about emotionally-charged topics such as the history of residential schools is not an easy task—especially when many teachers are learning about this dark chapter in Canada’s history for the first time.

“It’ll take a great amount of courage and commitment as we work to educate our youth and strengthen relationships with indigenous communities,” he said.

Tony Alexis, Chief of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation said our ancestors have been waiting hundreds of years for us to all work together. He said now, more than ever, Indigenous communities are fragile as the effects of reservation schools continue to be felt, misunderstood and rarely spoken of.

Chief Tony Alexis said these resources and curriculums are a good step towards Truth and Reconciliation for Alberta Education.

“This is a unique time and opportunity for Canada and Alberta. A time when the truth is encouraged and even shared,” he said. “We are at a place in time where an accurate depiction of Canada’s dark and painful history can be told.”

He said these lesson plans and new curriculums are a great step for Alberta Education.

Meagan Lundgren, a teacher at Martha Cohen, piloted the project with a Grade 9 class last year and has seen the meaningful role teachers play in helping kids understand reconciliation.

“It’s been emotional and heartbreaking, but always meaningful,” she said. “In the past, teachers could claim ignorance, but the work of the TRC has made that inadmissible.”

One of the resources identified within the lesson plans is Secret Path, a multi-media project that includes a solo album by the late Gord Downie, along with a graphic novel and animated film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack—a young boy who died while trying to return home after escaping from a residential school.

Grade 7 student Dominic Bigelow, 12, works on his visual journal inspired by his class' work using the Secret Path.

Lundgren said while using these resource students were visibly touched—some even openly weeping—and said these FNMI lessons and curriculum building has been some of her most meaningful work as a teacher.

In June 2016, Alberta Education announced plans to develop new curriculum across six core subjects, which will include FNMI content at every grade level.

Hearts like these were made by each student at Dr. Martha Cohen School on Orange Shirt Day.

