Indigenous history and perspectives introduced into Alberta curriculums

The Alberta government is bringing Canada’s dark past into the light with the introduction of First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FMNI) history and contributions to life into the province’s school curriculums.

Education Minister David Eggen made the announcement on Tuesday at Dr. Martha Cohen School in Calgary. He said all students will learn about the history and legacy of residential schools and the history of FNMI in Canada as a part of the province’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

“The tools help them strengthen their ability to bring First Nations, Métis and Inuit history, cultures, languages, perspectives, and contributions alive in their classrooms and into the lives of students and staff,” he said.

Lesson plans have already been developed for grades 1 to 9 in English language arts, fine arts, science and social studies—with high school lesson plans in the works to be launched in the spring of 2018.

Eggen said he knows that teaching about emotionally-charged topics such as the history of residential schools is not an easy task—especially when many teachers are learning about this dark chapter in Canada’s history for the first time.

“It’ll take a great amount of courage and commitment as we work to educate our youth and strengthen relationships with indigenous communities,” he said.

Tony Alexis, Chief of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation said our ancestors have been waiting hundreds of years for us to all work together. He said now, more than ever, Indigenous communities are fragile as the effects of reservation schools continue to be felt, misunderstood and rarely spoken of.

“This is a unique time and opportunity for Canada and Alberta. A time when the truth is encouraged and even shared,” he said. “We are at a place in time where an accurate depiction of Canada’s dark and painful history can be told.”

He said these lesson plans and new curriculums are a great step for Alberta Education.

Meagan Lundgren, a teacher at Martha Cohen, piloted the project with a Grade 9 class last year and has seen the meaningful role teachers play in helping kids understand reconciliation.

“It’s been emotional and heartbreaking, but always meaningful,” she said. “In the past, teachers could claim ignorance, but the work of the TRC has made that inadmissible.”

One of the resources identified within the lesson plans is Secret Path, a multi-media project that includes a solo album by the late Gord Downie, along with a graphic novel and animated film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack—a young boy who died while trying to return home after escaping from a residential school.

Lundgren said while using these resource students were visibly touched—some even openly weeping—and said these FNMI lessons and curriculum building has been some of her most meaningful work as a teacher.