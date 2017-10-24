Vehicle registration tickets spiked after Alberta stopped mail reminders

Remember when the province stopped sending reminders about your vehicle registration?

Well apparently, a lot of people counted on those reminders.

Numbers provided to Metro by the province appear to show a significant spike in the number of tickets handed out for either failing to have registration certificate, or having an expired licence plate beginning in May 2016.

The province stopped sending out mailed registration reminders at the end of March 2016 and said eliminating that expense provided an annual $3 million in savings to taxpayers.

From January to April 2016 – the months leading up to the end of mailed reminders – the number of tickets handed out increased about 4 per cent when compared with the same timeframe from 2015.

Starting in May 2016, the year-over-year increase by month jumped to 36.5 per cent, according to the province's data. In June 2016, it was a 52.4 per cent increase in tickets issued over the previous year.

In the twelve months from May 2016 to April 2017, the province issued an average of 44 per cent more tickets than it had a year earlier – amounting to an extra $5 million dollars in revenue over the previous year, assuming that everyone paid the full $310 on their tickets.

However, the provincial government said it doesn't believe the jump can be solely attributed to the end of the mailed out reminders.

"It should also be noted that there have been dips and spikes in traffic tickets over the years, and we cannot attribute them to any one factor," said Tina Faiz, press secretary for Service Alberta. "For example, driving without a valid licence was down 39 per cent in Aug. 2016 over Aug. 2015."

Faiz provided year-over year numbers going back to 2007 to provide more examples of unexplainable jumps in tickets.

For instance, at the end of the fiscal year 2007/08, only 8,832 tickets were issued for failing to produce a registration ticket; in the next fiscal year, that number jumped to 25,889 and again to 36,548 in the following year.

However, even the province's own numbers show that for the seven fiscal years between 2009/10 and 2015/16, the number of tickets issued was relatively stable – hovering between a low of 33,000 and a high of 37,000.

In fiscal year 2016/17, which coincides with the end of registration reminders, that number jumped to 51,131.

Nathan Cooper, interim leader of the opposition UCP, said it's an example of how the NDP is making things worse for Albertans.

"More Albertans are paying fines for something it's very unlikely they intended to actually do," Cooper said.

He said this is very different from photo radar, because Albertans pay to have their vehicle registered.

"You pay a certain sum of money to register your vehicle. I don't think it's beyond the scope to allow a portion of that for a reminder as part of the service of registering your vehicle," Cooper said.

At the time of the change, the province set up an email reminder system which Albertans sign up for, free of charge, online. There was also a public awareness campaign that included automated calls.

Seniors continue to receive mail-out reminders as a courtesy.

The province also noted that the money collected in fines is reinvested into municipalities.



Jeff Seymour, lawyer and partner with X Copper Calgary, said it's a fine he was hit with himself, and there's not a lot of recourse.

"Sometimes our clients say, 'I got the ticket, the officer left, and then I found the thing under my seat.' Unfortunately that doesn't represent a defense."

He said luckily there's no demerit points or impact on insurance.

In Seymour's case, he said he simply forgot to re-register and was caught.