Calgary bike lane axed in favour of on-street parking

It's the battle of transportation modes in Bridgeland, and in the city's latest move to improve a small stretch of roadway, bikes are taking a back seat to pedestrians and parking.

After approximately one year of serving the community, a cycling connection in Bridgeland is being eliminated to make way for parking stalls and the two-wheeled community feels they were left out of talks to change an artery used to safely connect with the Edmonton Trail cycle track.

In 2016, to accommodate the cycle connection between 1 Avenue NE and Edmonton Trail's cycle track, and to keep much-needed parking in front of two brick buildings on the same stretch, the City of Calgary cut the sidewalk down to squeeze in two parking stalls while keeping the track intact.

According to residents and businesses, this move cut down the pedestrian access to the area.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said Luke's Drug Mart, who had requested curbside parking, wasn't happy with the end product and both he and Coun. Druh Farrell's offices were asked to consult with the community association to find a solution.

"We walked the land and we basically came to the conclusion that on a main street the most important things are a great pedestrian realm, and we lost that ... and the other really important thing is on-street parking," said Carra. "The problem, of course, is that 1st avenue doesn't have bike lanes anywhere except that stretch."

He said the roads department agreed to go back to basics and fill in the sidewalk again and change the bike lane into a shared corridor between cyclists and motorists with the "share the road" signs to go with it.

Ali McMillan, the planning and development director for the Bridgeland Community Association said there was a tradeoff made and one mode is losing out over another.

"It's just a bad situation," said McMillan. She continued to say that Bridgeland is an attractive community to pedestrians and bike also make up an important part of its fabric.

The issue in that one-block radius stemmed from elderly clients needing to park in front of Luke's to pick up prescriptions and other goods from the shop. Carra said although Luke's does have a surface parking lot attached to it, on-street parking is ideal for creating safer streets and controlling traffic on that corner.

"They create unfortunate gaps in the pedestrian fabric and are way more costly than they give back in any way," said Carra. "Your gold standard for creating great main streets ... your ideal is you move to a full European environment where you don't need any cars in your main street environment at all – but we're a ways away from there."

Members of the bike community aren't happy with the level of consultation the city and officials did before moving to remove the protected lane.

"That block feels uninviting to everyone," said area resident and bike advocate, Kimberley Nelson. "I understand there's going to compromise ... but why would you strip a lane, put up a horrible sign, not do any education for the people who have been using this for a year?"

She said there hasn't been any appropriate support for the change, seemingly done overnight and the whole situation feels hasty and like a backdoor deal. She said the road is wide, there's a lot of turning vehicles and the block is a challenge in terms of being a mode-friendly corridor.

"A community has to work for all of the members, and for a while it did," said Nelson.

The block will now align with the rest of 1 Avenue where the whole stretch is considered a shared street between cyclists and motorists.

Carra admitted to Metro that consultation could have been done better.