CPS introduce guidelines for announcing charges against police

After direction from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) last month, the Calgary Police Service (CPS), has new guidelines for what to do when announcing charges against police officers.

The CPC made the ask of the service after Insp. Don Coleman announced charges against three CPS officers in late August, saying he personally knows the officers who described as “excellent officers and incredible people and they really have served the public well.”

On Tuesday, Chief Roger Chaffin said the incident was a good learning experience for the CPS and that going forward they will have a more consistent and neutral approach to announcing officer charges.

“We want to make sure our members understand they have a very strong obligation to remain neutral on the idea of editorializing the character of officers… and that we state the facts…but don’t go beyond to be favouring somebody,” he said.

Brian Thiessen, chair of the CPC said he supported the guidelines and that it won’t affect transparency or information shared.