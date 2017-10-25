Doug Schweitzer wants to bring more young voters to UCP

Doug Schweitzer wants members of the newly formed United Conservative Party (UCP) to see his vision for the “new blue.”

Schweitzer is one of three candidates— including former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean and former Conservative Part of Alberta leader Jason Kenney— vying to lead the UCP.

And, with members of the UCP heading to the polls on October 28, Metro caught up with the three men to hear their thoughts on issues facing the province.

Schweitzer, who is more than a decade younger than his opponents, said although this is his first foray into elected politics—having a long track record doesn’t always translate into winning.

“It’s a matter of connecting to voters and that’s what we’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ve brought a whole bunch of voters into the new UCP that haven’t necessarily always been conservatives.”

Schweitzer said—especially for young voters—even though they might consider themselves fiscally conservative, they’ve previously found it difficult to connect with conservative politics.

“They’re worried about seeming homophobic or not inclusive so we really need to make sure we set that right agenda and have a fresh start—that’s why we’re the new blue: socially modern and fiscally conservative,” he said.

When it comes to the province’s economy, Schweitzer said if he was elected leader of the UCP and eventually successful as premier, he would offer the largest tax relief in Alberta’s history.

“Right now in Alberta we have a lack of confidence in what’s happening. People aren’t hiring and businesses aren’t reinvesting in the province,” he said. “We need to send a clear signal immediately that Alberta is open for business.”

In order to send this message, Schweitzer said he’s proposing the tax relief, which would include repealing the NDP’s carbon tax, lowering corporate and small business taxes, as well as lowering personal income taxes.

He’s proposing a 9 per cent income tax for Albertans making less than $100K and 10 per cent for those making more.

Schweitzer said spending is currently out of control in Alberta—with the province spending roughly $2,700 more per person than B.C.

“We’re not getting the outcomes for the amount of money were spending,” he said.

In order to address the growing deficit, Schweitzer said he’s proposing a flat budget for four years.

“We’re going to be able to balance our operating budget within the first term,” he said.

The idea of Gay-Straight Alliances has been a hot-topic campaign issue, but Schweitzer said for him it’s all about ensuring that LGBTQ+ youth won’t be ousted.

“If we’re going to reach young voters we have to make sure we establish our values clearly—whether or not that is through advocating for GSAs or women’s rights—we have to make sure conservatives are offering solutions on these issues,” he said.

Outside of the economy, Schweitzer said one of the biggest issues he sees facing the province is healthcare.

“We need to get inventive as to how we deliver these services,” he said. “A perfect example of that is hip and knee surgeries—not all of them need to be done at a hospital.”