Police investigating death of Calgary toddler as a homicide

Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old Calgary girl as a homicide and say they're focusing on those who had access to the toddler on the day she was injured.

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS), emergency crews were called to a home in the 5300 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E. at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, for reports of a child in medical distress.

A toddler, later identified as Ivy Wick, was taken to hospital where she died as a result of her injuries on Oct. 5.

Although Ivy’s death was initially being handled by the CPS Child Abuse Unit, police said they are now investigating it as a homicide.

“Doctors who assessed Ivy upon her arrival at the hospital do not believe her injuries to be consistent with a fall of any kind,” CPS said in a news release.

Although the three year old's death has not been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as further tests are pending, CPS said detectives on the case don’t believe Ivy's death was an accident.

“As with most child suspicious deaths, investigators are focused on those individuals who had access to her on the day she suffered the injuries,” CPS said.

Investigators have determined that at the time of Ivy’s incident, she was living with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, who they said is not Ivy’s biological father.

Several people have already been interviewed in connection with the case, according to the release.

A GoFundMe set up for Ivy in the days after her injury described the three-year-old as “very spunky, fun, charismatic and incredible little girl.”

The creator of the fundraising page said an “accident happened and she sustained a major brain injury.”

“This is truly all we know at this point. Her brain is incredibly swollen and she has yet to regain consciousness,” the GoFundMe description reads.