Three-year-old's death being investigated as homicide: Calgary police

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say they are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl as a homicide.

About a month ago, emergency crews were called to a home for a report of a child in medical distress and the girl, Ivy Wick, died in hospital just over a week later.

The police child abuse team was handling the case at first, but it was handed over to the homicide unit following an autopsy and further investigation.

Police say Ivy's death has not been ruled a homicide as further test results are pending, but the case is being investigated as such.

Investigators have determined that Ivy was living with her mother and mother's boyfriend, who is not the child's biological father.

Police say doctors who assessed Ivy in hospital do not believe her injuries were consistent with a fall.