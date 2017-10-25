TransCanada Corp. selling Ontario solar portfolio for $540 million

CALGARY — TransCanada Corp. has signed a deal to sell its Ontario solar portfolio for $540 million to a subsidiary of Axium Infrastructure Canada II Limited Partnership.

The assets include eight facilities with a total generating capacity of 76 megawatts.

TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling says the proceeds from this sale will help fund the company's $24-billion near-term capital program.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory and other approvals as well as customary closing adjustments.