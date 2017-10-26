Body found near Strathmore identifed as missing Edmonton man
Jordan Curtis went missing from Calgary while visiting a friend in the city
A
A
Share via Email
Calgary police say the body of a man found on the banks of the Bow River near Strathmore this week was that of a missing Edmonton man.
Jordan Curtis, 33, went missing while visiting Calgary in May of 2017. Calgary police issued a media advisory in June, noting that he had not been in contact with family or friends, and this was out of character for him.
His remains were found on Oct. 21. Police say the death was not criminal in nature and no further details will be released.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada