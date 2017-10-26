Calgary councillor pitches free transit for vets, family on Remembrance Day
The City of Calgary has offered free Calgary Transit service to vets for years and there's a hope that the move will be made permanent
When council reconvenes, one member is hoping to give back to those who served our country.
This year, Coun. Shane Keating is pitching another round of free transit for veterans and their families as they make their way around the city for Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.
And he won't rest until the city has honoured veterans with the small but meaningful gesture.
"This is just a small gratitude," said Keating. "I don't know why it hasn't been a permanent thing."
He said the discussion on Nov. 6, when his motion comes forward, will include asking his colleagues to make the funding a permanent fixture instead of something that comes to the council floor on an annual basis.
Last year, council approved a one-time request which cost the city about $15,000 to offer the same service.
The city has offered free transit for veterans for years.
