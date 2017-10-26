Calgary mayor urges everyone to get their flu shot

Get your gosh-darn flu shot, Calgary.

That was Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s message as he got his at the Richmond Road Diagnostic Centre’s immunization clinic on Thursday.

“I try not to cry,” he joked as he rolled up his sleeve.

Last year, 1,600 Albertans were hospitalized due to influenza and many of them probably never expected to – the virus can hit otherwise healthy people.

“Influenza is a very serious disease,” Nenshi said. “It kills many many people in Calgary, in the province and across Canada and the rest of the world every year.”

He said it’s vital to get your flu shot because even if you feel healthy, the people around you might not be.

“In my job, I meet so many people every single day – seniors, babies and people who might have compromised immune systems – and I do not want to make any of them sick,” Nenshi said. “So it’s really important for me to get my flu shot and I hope everyone else does, too.”

AHS immunization clinics are located at:

- South Calgary Health Centre at 31 Sunpark Plaza S.E.

- Brentwood Village Mall at 3630 Brentwood Road N.W.

- Northgate at 495 36 Street N.E.

- Richmond Road Diagnostic Treatment at 302 1820 Richmond Road S.W.