Calgary police seek suspect who allegedly assaulted teen girl

Calgary Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a teen on a transit bus.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1. A 15-year-old girl got on a Calgary Transit bus near Centre Street and 4 Avenue SE.

According to police, the suspect got on the bus a short time later and sat next to the teen at the back of the bus. He allegedly took his jacket off, laid it across both their laps, and proceeded to assault the teen.

The victim asked the man to stop and when he didn't listen, she stood up to get away from him and move to a different part of the bus. The suspect allegedly assaulted her again as she moved away from him.

The suspect is believed to be of Asian descent, 5’8”, 160 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing light-coloured pants and a dark shirt under a black leather jacket.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a sexual assault are urged to call 911 for a crime in progress, or the CPS non-emergency number (403-266-1234) to report the incident.