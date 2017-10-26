Cuts loom for Calgary civic partners

It's time to tighten the belt, and the city's civic partners are the first to get a taste of the city's financial predicament.

The city faces a $170 million shortfall with budget deliberations set to begin with a new council next month.

According to the Calgary Public Library's board meeting package, they were asked by cityadministration to create scenarios for 1.5, 2.5, 3.5 and 5 per cent level funding reductions in 2018.

Metro made attempts to reach the city to clarify which other civic partners were contacted to prepare the 2018 scenarios, but requests for an interview were not returned by press time.

According to city communications staff, all business units are also being asked to look at budgetary reductions.

"I would be very concerned about cuts in service to our civic partners," said Coun. Druh Farrell. "They have been asked to make cuts several years in a row – it's very difficult."

Farrell said if the city needs to reduce spending it's time to look at police, fire, transportation and transit.

Calgary Public Library CEO Bill Ptacek said they're well aware of the city's economic situation.

"We really did try to identify those things we could do that would save the amounts of money that were identified without doing great harm to the overall library service," said Ptacek. He said they were able to maintain their open hours while looking to cut back on things like CDs, which are underutilized.

In 2016, the city doled out a total of more than $84 million to its civic partners. These included the Library, with the biggest funding allocation of more than $48 million, followed by the Zoo at more than $7 million.