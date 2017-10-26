Coyote problems being addressed in Calgary park

Coyotes are causing concern in the city again.

According to the City of Calgary, they're working in conjunction with wildlife experts at Eagle Creek Wildlife Control to trap one or more coyotes causing problems in the Christie Park and Strathcona Ravine area.

According to spokeswoman Erin Martinez, a call came into 311, but details of that call aren't clear. The city investigates all wildlife calls, so after an investigation with one of their wildlife partners, it was established that there was aggressive coyote activity in the area.

"We're considering them aggressive coyotes, what that means is still to be determined," said Martinez. "There's signage up in the area to make people aware."

The park currently isn't closed, but the city is trying to let area residents and nearby schools know that they're trying to live-trap the animal. A letter was sent home to students.

"In this situation, we probably would destroy it, we'd cull the coyote – but that's not something we know right now," said Martinez. "Public safety is the number one concern."

Martinez said there's no risk to the public at this time and there's no danger, the city just wants people to be cautious if they encounter coyotes in this park and any park in the city.

She said the best thing for residents to do in a coyote encounter is to not turn or run away from the animal, try to scare the animal with loud noises and back away slowly while maintaining eye contact.

It's also best to call 311 after an encounter to help the city keep on top of wildlife.

Ron Hanson with Eagle Creek Wildlife Control said it's a good time of year to trap and relocate coyotes. If the animals are taken more than 150 kilometres away they can often just establish life at their new locale.