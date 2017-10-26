CPC doubles down on need for police service budget increase

With Calgary’s new city council set to begin making budget decisions early next week, the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) and Calgary Police Service (CPS) are re-affirming their need for a budget increase.

At the CPC meeting on Tuesday, chair Brian Thiessen said their finance and audit committee has reviewed the service’s budgetary needs, and he believes the commission’s ask for a $14.3 million is on par.

“We are confident that city council understands just how important those budget requests are,” he said.

Thiessen said during the municipal election the CPC provided a budget briefing note to all candidates, and in turn he heard support from mayoral and councilor candidates.

Chief Roger Chaffin said it’s incredibly important the service sees the increase—after three flat budget years and a hiring freeze this year— because every program they’re currently running or starting is contingent on the budget.

“That means everything begins to stop— programs start to stall…our hiring,” he said. “We’re simply at the point where we need to understand long-term what we’re going to look.”

Jyoti Gondek, newly-minted city councilor for Ward 3, said after a meeting with the CPC during her campaign and from speaking to residents, she completely understands why they’re asking for more money.

Gondek said, however, that given the federal opioid crisis and the pending legalization of marijuana, the federal government should be ponying up some cash to help.

“There is a greater expectation of service delivery from the force and yet they’re not given any additional money from the federal government to provide greater enforcement,” she said.