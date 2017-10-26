Interactive art tells the stories of 150 women who shaped Calgary

A new project by the YW Calgary gives people a chance to come face-to-face with women from the past and the present who have shaped our city into what it is today.

She Who Dares, in celebration of Canada’s 150+ birthday (the plus sign was denoted by the YW Calgary to acknowledge the contributions of Indigenous peoples before confederation) is an interactive art installation of more than 60 boxes that depicts the stories of 150 influential women from the Calgary area.

Their stories, photographs and words of wisdom they left behind decorate all 335 sides of the boxes set up in city hall’s atrium on Thursday, which can be viewed through 3-D glasses for an up-close-and-personal experience.

Artists, pioneers, scientists, teachers and many more inspirational figures are featured in the project, including Alison Redford, who became Alberta’s first female premier in 2011; Olympians Hayley Wickenheiser and Kallie Humphries; Christine Silverberg, the first woman to lead a major city police force in Canada; Nirmala Naidoo, the first female member of a visible minority to anchor a news broadcast in Calgary; and Annie Gale, the first woman alderman to be elected in Calgary and the entire British Empire in 1917.

Kate Thrasher, described as a ‘community builder’ by the YW, is a founder of Arts Commons and the Calgary Winter and First Night Festivals, as well as a founding director of the Jubilee Auditoria Society, Alberta Theatre Projects, Theatre Calgary, and the Rockyview Hospital Committee.

She said she’s worked with many of the women featured by the project and said it’s an honour to be included among them.

“It’s very special,” Thrasher told Metro. “It shows you the breadth and the character, the tenacity, the dedication and the professionalism of these women … I think that’s what we’re celebrating today.”

One story that stood out to her was that of 11-year-old Linda Onespot-Shouting, from the Tsuut’ina Nation, who in 1952 became the first female to ride in the Calgary Stampede after she dressed up a boy.

“I sincerely wish that we continue to have gatherings like this for people who are making things happen and making our city a better place to live and work,” Thrasher said.

Some voices represented in the project were not heard in their time, as Sue Tomney, CEO of YW Calgary, noted before the large crowd gathered for the installation’s unveiling.

“Women have always played a role in shaping history, but rarely receive their due credit,” Tomney said. “People will walk away from this project having learned something new about our community and women’s role in changing the landscape.”

Planning for the project began more than a year ago when the YW decided it wanted to mark the country’s sesquicentennial by highlighting the contributions women have made to Calgary throughout that timeframe and beyond.

The organization itself has been in Calgary for more than 100 years and wanted to recognize the diverse history of Calgary, as well as the women who have helped forge a path for others.

A citizen committee of women selected the final faces from the long list of nominations by Calgarians, with a final 152 names appearing as a group of three women could not be separated.

The project will be on display at Calgary’s city hall until Nov. 1 when it will migrate to the hallway between the Glenbow Museum and Telus Convention Centre until Nov. 16. The boxes will then be displayed at the Central Library from Nov. 17 to 30 with a final stop at Fort Calgary where it can be viewed from Dec. 1 to 10.