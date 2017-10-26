Two killed in small plane crash west of Calgary

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed west of Calgary Thursday morning.

The aircraft went down in a field about a kilometre from the Springbank Airport about 10 a.m. local time.

Stuart Brideaux, a spokesman for Calgary EMS, says two adults were found dead and RCMP are investigating. He says it’s not known what happened or where the plane was from.

RCMP from Cochrane are on the scene near Calaway Park and are warning that fire and smoke in the area are causing reduced visibility on highways.

Police are asking that people stay away from the area and urge caution on roads.

