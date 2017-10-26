Shaw Communications reports fourth-quarter profit up on ViaWest sale

CALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B) says it more than tripled its fourth-quarter profit compared with a year ago, boosted by the sale of its U.S-based ViaWest Inc. business.

The company says it earned $481 million or 96 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $154 million or 31 cents per diluted share a year ago.

However, its profit from continuing operations totalled $149 million or 30 cents per diluted share compared with $145 million or 29 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $1.24 billion, up from $1.21 billion.

Shaw sold its ViaWest unit, a Denver-based computer centre operator, for C$2.3 billion.