Shaw Communications reports fourth-quarter profit up on ViaWest sale
CALGARY — Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B) says it more than tripled its fourth-quarter profit compared with a year ago, boosted by the sale of its U.S-based ViaWest Inc. business.
The company says it earned $481 million or 96 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $154 million or 31 cents per diluted share a year ago.
However, its profit from continuing operations totalled $149 million or 30 cents per diluted share compared with $145 million or 29 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $1.24 billion, up from $1.21 billion.
Shaw sold its ViaWest unit, a Denver-based computer centre operator, for C$2.3 billion.
When the sale was announced in June, Shaw said the proceeds from the deal would help fund its Freedom Mobile wireless business.
