'Track record of proven leadership': Kenney makes case for UCP leadership

United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Jason Kenney says his years of provincial and federal politicking make him the clear choice for Albertans.

Kenney is one of three candidates— including former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer— vying to lead the UCP.

And, with members of the UCP heading to the polls on Oct. 28, Metro caught up with the three men to hear their thoughts on issues facing the province.

Kenney said his experience shows a track record of proven leadership and the ability to get things done inside and outside of government.

“As the president of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and as the first director of the Alberta Taxpayers Association—even in my early 20s I was fighting for fiscal responsibility here in Alberta. And [I] won that fight,” he said.

Kenney said he was also a federal leader who led the way for “tough but necessary reforms” in everything from immigration to employment and deploying troops overseas.

“These are tough decisions which gave me the kind of experience we’ll need to get our province back on track,” he said.

When it comes to Alberta’s economy, Kenney said if he’s eventually successfully elected as premier, he’d immediately hold a special session in the legislature to repeal the “most damaging aspects of NDP policies.”

“We would begin with Bill 1: The Carbon Tax Repeal Act, try to get other tax rates down as quickly as we can and send the message to investors that Alberta is open for business again,” he said.

Kenney said he’d also appoint a minister whose primary job would be to cut unnecessary regulations by approximately one third, while also speeding up the approval process at—for example, the Alberta Energy Regulator.

In order to address the province’s growing deficit, Kenney said the first thing that he’d do is grow the economy.

“We’d restore investor confidence and get our economic growth rate back up—if we can do that, government revenues will grow, too,” he said, adding that since the NDP has raised personal income tax rates, revenues have actually gone down.

Kenney has been vocal throughout his campaign about his belief that parents should be informed when their kids join any clubs—including gay-straight alliances—he said he sees no problems with Bill 10 but is against building a legal divide between parents and their children.

“Schools no best when it’s appropriate to include parents in helping children who might be bullied,” he said. “I don’t think we want politicians to create artificial or legal barriers between parents and their kids.”

Kenney said he has no plans to repeal Bill 10, which passed unanimously in the legislature.

Something that is a top priority for Kenney, however, is market access for oil and gas products. He said oil and gas make up 20 per cent of Alberta’s economy and many other sectors depend on it.

“If we want to diversify our economy for the future, we need maximize oil and gas while it still has a real value,” he said.

Kenney said that means getting pipelines built, assertively representing Alberta in relations with Ottawa and other provinces, like B.C.

“I’ve said I’d fight for the federal government to rein in the National Energy Board— which effectively just shut down the Energy East pipeline,” he said.