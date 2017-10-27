Calgary Board of Education trustees sworn in

Friday afternoon was busy at the Calgary Board of Education.

Seven trustees—Trina Hurdman (Wards 1 and 2), Althea Adams (3 and 4), Marilyn Dennis (5 and 10), Lisa Davis (6 and 7), Richard Hehr, Julie Hrdlicka and Mike Bradshaw—took the oath of office and to uphold the law in the carrying out of their trustee duties.

Friends and family gathered in the CBE’s education center to watch the ceremony, where Associate Chief Justice John D. Rooke presided over the ceremony.

Rooke reminded trustees of the significance of their role. .

“The importance of the job of the CBE trustees to the welfare of Calgarians is enormous,” he said.

“Your decisions affect 122,000 students attending 245 schools in your district.”

Rooke told the trustees that their mission demands a high standard of performance through governance in three key areas of leadership: fiduciary, strategic and generative.

“It also requires you—while individually independent—to work collaboratively to achieve progress for the CBE,” he said, adding that they must build relationships of confidence and trust.

If ever in doubt of what to do in the position of trustee, Rooke told the trustees to ask themselves: “what will serve students best?”

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the trustees got right to work—electing a chair and vice chair of the board.

Hurdman, who previously served as vice-chair, was acclaimed as chair of the board, while a secret ballot vote between Dennis and Adams resulted in Dennis winning the seat of vice-chair.

Hurdman said she’s hopeful the board can come together to tackle the work ahead and focus on students.

“At this time there are so many new trustees and voices around the table so I’m really excited for us to get together and determine our priorities and move forward in the best interest of students,” she said.