Six treated after exposure to bear spray in CrossIron Mills robbery

Six people were treated and 20 others affected after bear spray was used in an alleged robbery at CrossIron Mills Thursday evening.

According to Airdrie RCMP, four males entered the food court at CrossIron Mills around 7:15 p.m. Two of them tried to steal a tip jar from a food vendor, police said.

An employee of another vendor saw the theft and tried to intervene, but was allegedly assaulted by a third male, while a fourth used bear spray on the employee and a shopper who tried to help.

Police said the four then fled the mall in a silver Hyundai Elantra, with the Alberta license plate BVV0131, which had previously been reported stolen.

EMS treated six people at the scene due to the bear spray being used, while another 20, including children, were affected.

RCMP believe the same suspects were responsible for theft at a Tommy Hilfiger store at the mall the same evening.

RCMP provided suspect descriptions:

Suspect #1

• Black male

• 18-25 years old

• Short black hair

• Blue puffy down jacket with hood over head

• Ripped light acid coloured jeans

• Black belt

• Black shoes​



Suspect #2

• Black male

• 15-18 years old

• Short black hair

• Grey zip up hoody

• Ripped dark coloured jeans

• Black shoes​



Suspect #3

• Black male

• 13-16 years old

• Short black hair

• Dark coloured hoodie

• Light coloured pants

• Black shoes​



Suspect #4

• Black male

• 11-14 years old

• Short black hair

• Black long sleeve jacket/hoody

• Black pants

• Black shoes