Zinc miner Nexa Resources debuts on TSX and NYSE with lowered listing price

CALGARY — Zinc miner Nexa Resources S.A. (TSX:NEXA) made its listing debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday as part of a dual listing that raised less than initial estimates.

The company priced the 31 million listed shares, also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, at US$16 a piece to pull in an expected US$496 million.

Nexa had said in earlier filings that it expected to raise up to US$651 million by pricing the shares between US$18 and US$21 per share.

Company CEO Tito Martins says he's pleased with the offering and plans to spend the proceeds on a new mine as well as expanding current operations.

The company, which recently changed its name from Votorantim Metais Holding S.A, says it's one of the five largest zinc producers in the world with mines in Brazil and Peru.