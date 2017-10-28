Calgary police probe deadly southwest assault
Homicide Unit called in after man found dead
Homicide Unit investigators are probing the scene of a fatal assault in Calgary’s southwest.
According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW at around 8:20 p.m Friday after a report of a serious assault.
They arrived to find one man dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.