Calgary police probe deadly southwest assault

Homicide Unit called in after man found dead

Calgary police are investigating after officers found a man dead in the southwest after reports of a serious assault.

Homicide Unit investigators are probing the scene of a fatal assault in Calgary’s southwest.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of 67 Avenue SW at around 8:20 p.m Friday after a report of a serious assault.

They arrived to find one man dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

