Alberta Party sees membership jump following UCP leadership election

The Alberta Party’s membership experienced a sharp increase following the announcement that Jason Kenney was elected as the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) first leader.

Alberta Party communications chair Robbie Kreger-Smith said there’s no doubt as to where the influx is coming from.

“It’s up double digits in the last 24 hours,” Kreger-Smith told Metro on Sunday. “I can tell you we’ve have seen a 30 per cent jump in our membership this month alone.”

It was announced just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday that Kenney, a former Calgary MP, had beat former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer by a wide margin; capturing 61 per cent of more than 58,000 votes.

Jean took 31.5 per cent of the vote and Schweitzer finished third with 7.3 per cent.

Kreger-Smith said he believes the Alberta Party’s momentum – their tag line is ‘Centre Together’ – will continue to build as more Albertans seek a centrist political home.

“I think (the momentum) will continue as we get closer to the 2019 election and the policies of the UCP, and particularly from Jason Kenney, become more evident,” Kreger-Smith said. “More people will start to look at the Alberta Party.”

Lori Williams, a political scientist and associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University, said it’s not surprising to see a wave of people suddenly taking interest in the Alberta Party after Kenney’s win.

“Jason Kenney has a history of social conservatism,” Williams told Metro. “It is a decisive victory for him and with Doug Schweitzer only getting 7 per cent of the vote, the voice of moderation does not seem to have emerged victorious in this election so it’s not at all surprising those people are looking for an alternative conservative, or at least a moderate conservative home.”

She said it would be difficult, but not impossible, for the Alberta Party to gain enough support to overtake the NDP or UCP by the next provincial election given there’s only one member of the Alberta Party in the legislature.