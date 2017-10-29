Broken glass from Brookfield Place tower causes traffic, transit disruptions in Calgary

Another windy day, another report of falling glass in Calgary's downtown.

At 9:45 a.m. Sunday, the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to the 200 block of 6 Avenue SW for reports of falling glass from a tower.

When they arrived they were able to confirm there was broken glass at the base of the building.

They set up a safety perimeter and were able to trace the source of the glass to the 23 floor of Brookfield Place tower.

No injuries were reported.

According to the CFD, the broken glass was only on the exterior of the building and due to high winds crews were unable to go up to make repairs.

CTrain service along 7 Avenue was temporarily disrupted and shuttle buses were ferrying passengers around the closed of section of track.

Information about the ongoing traffic and transit interruptions can be found on the City of Calgary's website.