Charges pending after violent sexual assault: Calgary police

Calgary police say they have a suspect in custody following a violent sexual assault on Saturday morning that took place while the victim was at work.

The Calgary Police Service Sex Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman was seriously assaulted, both physically and sexually, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Macleod Trail South.

Calgary police said in a news release an offender was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending.

The victim's place of work will not be released in order to protect her privacy, according to police.