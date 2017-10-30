Calgary-Mackay-Hose Hill MLA Karen McPherson joins Alberta Party

Alberta’s politicians continued playing musical chairs on Monday, with a former NDP MLA who had been sitting as an independent announcing she has joined the Alberta Party Caucus.

Karen McPherson, MLA for Calgary-Mackay-Nose Hill, left the ruling party’s caucus earlier this month.

McPherson said she will be focusing on the areas of health and education as an Alberta Party MLA.

“The Alberta Party represents the missing middle in Alberta politics,” McPherson said. “We are focusing on what we have in common rather than what makes us different from each other.”

After the United Conservative Party elected Jason Kenney as its first leader, the Alberta Party said it saw a surge in memberships.

Alberta Party leader Greg Clark welcomed McPherson to the team in a news release and said he expects the party will receive official status in the legislature, now that there are two MLAs in it’s caucus.

“There’s clear precedent for a two-member opposition to receive official party status, including two-member NDP oppositions 1997 and most recently in 2008, where Rachel Notley and Brian Mason were given official party status,” Clark said.