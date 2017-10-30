Calgary man charged in relation to two weekend assaults

One man has been charged in relation to two violent attacks that took place over the weekend.

According to the Calgary Police Service, at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 28, officers responded to a call in the 10000 block of Macleod Trail SE for reports of an armed man.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman who had been assaulted. Police said it’s alleged that the man punched the woman, causing her to collapse and then left the scene.

The man then walked across the parking lot and entered another business in the plaza. He waited until he was alone with a female staff member at which time it’s alleged he violently attacked the woman both physically and sexually.

Police said a citizen who heard screaming from the location of the assault flagged EMS personnel that were in the area on an unrelated call.

When they arrived, they found the woman was in severe distress. The suspect remained on scene.

Officers who were still in the area responding to the first assault were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

Both attacks are believed to be random, said police.

Bogdan Radulescu, 32, of Calgary, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats, choking to overcome, and two counts of aggravated assault.

He will next appear in court on Oct. 31.