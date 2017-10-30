Calgary public school board Chief Superintendent resigns

The Calgary Board of Education’s Chief Superintendent of Schools has stepped down.

In a prepared statement, the CBE said Chief Superintendent of Schools, David Stevenson, gave his notice of resignation to the board of trustees on Oct. 26.

Stevenson’s resignation had been made public prior to the announcement from the CBE on Monday.

“As a Board of Trustees, it was our hope that Chief Stevenson would have had the opportunity to share his news with all CBE staff prior to a public release,” read a statement.

Stevenson has worked for the CBE for 42 years and is the board of trustees’ only employee.

“We appreciate David’s dedication to public education and his commitment to the CBE,” the statement read.

The board of trustees held a private meeting on Monday to discuss Stevenson’s resignation.

According to the CBE, the board can call a special meeting with seven days notice; two days personal notice, or if all trustees waive notice, a meeting can be held right away. In this case, the meeting was called with two days personal notice.