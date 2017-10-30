City investigating cause of falling glass from Brookfield Place

The City of Calgary is now investigating the cause of falling glass from a Brookfield Place Tower over the weekend.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to the 200 block of 6 Avenue SW at 9:45 a.m. Sunday for reports of falling glass from a tower.

City of Calgary’s chief building inspector, Marco Civitarese, said the glass was a corner pane that had fallen from the 23rd floor of Brookfield Place.

No one was injured as a result of the falling glass.

Traffic and CTrain service in the area have been disrupted since Sunday morning, but the city is working to open the street for Monday afternoon.

Civitarese said there are crews on the scene now working from swing-stages to remediate the damage—but not yet to repair.

“Certainly at this point, it’s all about remediation—rendering it safe and opening it up to Calgarians for traffic later this afternoon,” he said.

Civitarese said crews weren’t immediately able to remediate the situation due to high winds (above 40 kms) making it dangerous.

Earlier this month high winds caused a window cleaner to smash into a window on the 51st floor of Brookfield Place—also breaking glass.

The window cleaners reported a gust of wind blew the swing stage they were standing on out and back into the building, which caused the corner window to break out.

Civitarese said two incidents at one building is very concerning, but they do recognize they're separate and unrelated incidents.

In the most recent incident, Civitarese said the investigation will revolve around the cause.

“This event was non-implicative to construction or events surrounding construction at the site,” he said. “Causation is exactly what we’re looking at—is it around manufacturing? Is it around installation? Or is it around other external factors?”

Civitarese said those factors will also be investigated on the remainder of the building.