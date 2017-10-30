Marlborough shooting sparks community action walk by concerned citizens

A northeast Calgary community came together on Monday night to show solidarity and to let others know that their community stands against violence.

The Calgary Marlborough Community Association (CMCA) and 12 Community Safety Initiative (12CSI), decided to host the walk through Marlborough after gunshots were fired in the area over the weekend.

According to police they responded to reports of suspicious vehicles and gunshots in Marlborough around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, all the vehicles had fled, but there were able to locate multiple bullet casings.

Steve Hurley, president of the CMCA said they wanted to show a united front.

“We wanted to come together and support each other and show a stand against this kind of thing,” he said.

As a board, Hurley said the CMCA is fully ready to support residents regardless of what’s happening in the community.

Hurley said more than a dozen people participated, but added that during past community action walks people have joined in as it happens.

Larry Leach, executive director for 12 CSI—a crime prevention organization in 12 east Calgary communities— said their group is aimed at equipping and educating people to keep their communities safe, as well as improve safety.

Leach said community action walks are about being visible in your community.

“It’s about residents showing each other they care about the community and the people in it,” he said.

Leach said police officers even join them on community action walks.

“Residents will be able to share with them areas they might think need work in terms or safety,” he said. “Police and bylaw can then share with the community how they should react and who they should phone.”