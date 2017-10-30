Teenage pedestrian taken to Calgary hospital after being hit by vehicle

Calgary police are determining whether charges will be laid against a driver who stuck a 13-year-old pedestrian at a busy Calgary intersection Monday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. at 40 Avenue NW and Northmount Drive.

Sgt. Duane Lepchuk with the Calgary Police Service said a teenage boy was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with a possible broken leg, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and CPS is currently investigating.