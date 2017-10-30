Tips for a spooky and safe Halloween in Calgary

Halloween is a spooky night, but it doesn’t have to be a scary one.

The Calgary Partners for Safety (coordinated by Calgary’s Child Magazine, Alberta Health Services EMS and the City of Calgary) said they will be out patrolling the streets again this year in order to readily help any trick-or-treaters that need it.

According to the city, more than 800 vehicles will be on the lookout between 6 and 8 p.m. around Calgary.

In addition, the Calgary Police Service (CPS), Calgary Fire Department (CFD) and EMS units will be patrolling residential neighbourhoods in-between calls. CFD stations will also be open to those who need assistance.

If young trick-or-treaters need help, they can approach any Calgary Transit buses or marked Calgary Transit vehicles they spot, according to the city.

CPS recommends kids wear a brightly-coloured costume or add some reflector tape to their look in order to be more visible to drivers.

If you notice any suspicious treats or activities, call them at 403-266-1234.

Police also reminded parents to tell their children to stay on the sidewalks and only cross the street at intersections while trick-or-treating – carrying a flashlight is always a good idea, too.

If you’re driving, slow down and be extra cautious in residential areas and assume a child is about to dart out from between parked cars at all times.