Watchdog urges Calgary council to fix pension after finding second $329K plan

No more pension parties.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is taking aim at Calgary councillor's cushy pensions, of which there are two separate plans, after finding citizens have forked over $5.8 million while council only contributed $1.2 million between 2007 and 2016.

But for the second pension plan the city spent $329,177 between 2008 and 2016 – bringing the total taxpayer's contribution up to $6.1 million

The tax watchdog found that mayor Naheed Nenshi is the only member of council who currently qualifies for both pensions, according to an administrative presentation dated Nov. 24, 2016.

"Even then, it's not quite complete data because we only got material for the period of 2008 to 2016. The city said they don't have the 2007 numbers," said CTF Interim Alberta Director Colin Craig.

He said it's time to streamline the pension plans and during the municipal election, Couns. Sean Chu, George Chahal, Jeff Davison and Shane Keating all agreed to put forward a motion that would reform the pensions.

"The status quo is not fair for taxpayers," said Craig. "They should put council on a less costly pension plan, one that's a dollar for dollar matched defined contribution plan."

Craig said they haven't analyzed other jurisdiction's pension plans but did note that Edmonton's councillor packages are more affordable for the taxpayer.