Brookfield Place window concerns force more closures
Police have closed several sidewalks near the newly built tower in Calgary's downtown
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
For the second time this week, concerns about falling glass have closed streets around Brookfield Place in Calgary's downtown.
Calgary Police said in a tweet that there are pedestrian closures along 6 Avenue and 1 Street.
There is no word on when those areas could reopen.
A release from the city says Calgary's Safety Response Unit has instructed Brookfield Place to launch a Public Protection Site Safety Plan to allow for ongoing inspections, maintenance and repairs of its glazed windows.
The City will be closing sidewalks and a single left hand lane on 6 Avenue SW from 1 ST SW to 2 St SW and two Right hand lanes on 1Street SW from 7 Avenue S to 6 Ave S which will become a two-way traffic setup.
On Sunday, police closed the same area due to falling glass from a broken window on the exterior of the newly-constructed skyscraper.
Calls to Brookfield, the company that manages the property, have gone unreturned.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Coun. Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview
-
Drunk man found unconscious beside tree in Dartmouth with rifle
-
'Disappointed:' Halifax police see zero attendance at second Voluntary Surrender event
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue