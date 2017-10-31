News / Calgary

Brookfield Place window concerns force more closures

Police have closed several sidewalks near the newly built tower in Calgary's downtown

Police have closed sidewalks around Calgary's Brookfield Place as a precautionary measure. Falling glass has been an issue near the building.

Courtesy / Google

For the second time this week, concerns about falling glass have closed streets around Brookfield Place in Calgary's downtown.

Calgary Police said in a tweet that there are pedestrian closures along 6 Avenue and 1 Street.

There is no word on when those areas could reopen.

A release from the city says Calgary's Safety Response Unit has instructed Brookfield Place to launch a Public Protection Site Safety Plan to allow for ongoing inspections, maintenance and repairs of its glazed windows.

The City will be closing sidewalks and a single left hand lane on 6 Avenue SW from 1 ST SW to 2 St SW and two Right hand lanes on 1Street SW from 7 Avenue S to 6 Ave S which will become a two-way traffic setup.

On Sunday, police closed the same area due to falling glass from a broken window on the exterior of the newly-constructed skyscraper.

Calls to Brookfield, the company that manages the property, have gone unreturned.

