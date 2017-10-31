Calgary public school board begins hunt for new Chief Superintendent

The Calgary Board of Education’s board of trustees will soon begin their hunt for their sole employee—a chief superintendent—after the resignation of David Stevenson earlier this week.

Metro reported on Monday of Stevenson’s resignation—which comes after 42 years of working at the CBE, including three years as superintendent.

At Tuesday's CBE board meeting, Stevenson said he’ll stay on the job for a six-month transitional period while the board finds his replacement.

“The contributions of our staff and their dedication truly inspire me,” he said.

Stevenson said he’s proud of the work of the CBE.

“I believe a career in public education is a way to give back and contribute something significant to society and leave a legacy for generations to come.”

Board chair, Trina Hurdman, said Stevenson has led with grace and humility and always put students first. She said the board be looking for someone who—like Stevenson—can work well with trustees.

“When you get seven politicians you never know what you’re going to get,” she said. “David has a deep respect for the board and that’s something we’ll be looking for in a new Chief Superintendent.”

Hurdman said the board will now hire an executive search firm to help them find a new chief.

“It’ll be a very wide search. I mean we are the largest school board in Western Canada and the pool of qualified candidates gets smaller the larger the system you have,” she said.

When asked about criticism of the fact that—as per his contract—Stevenson will get a one-time “retirement allowance” of his annual base salary ($295K), Hurdman said the board always fulfills their contractual obligations.

Three new board members, Althea Adams, Mike Bradshaw and Lisa Davis— who ran as part of the Students Count slate— campaigned with the promise of reducing administrative spending and getting more money in the classroom.

When asked if the board would be looking at changes to the Chief Superintendent salary or compensation, Hurdman said it’s always important to look at “available evidence.”

She said they’ll be looking at other superintendents around Canada and North America, but said the CBE is “huge and it’s not easily comparable to other large systems.”